Preview: Bradford City vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Dec 2025 17:59

Bradford City host Wigan Athletic at Valley Parade on Boxing Day in round 22 of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

Both sides suffered defeat last weekend, with the Bantams losing 2-1 at Leyton Orient and the Latics falling 2-0 at home to Blackpool.

Match preview

After promotion from League Two in 2024-25, Bradford have impressed many of fans this season.

Graham Alexander's side currently sit third in the league table, with 37 points from the 20 games that they have played so far.

While they are only one point behind Lincoln City in second, also having a game in hand, they are being hunted by Stevenage, who have played a game fewer and are only two points behind.

Conceding only 20 League One goals this campaign, Bradford have one of the most resolute backlines in the division and have not conceded more than two goals in a league match since September 6.

The hosts' solid rearguard has made them the hardest team in the league to overcome, having lost only three matches this season, and prior to last weekend's defeat, the Bantams were both unbeaten and not breached in four League One matches.

© Imago

After winning only three of their first 12 league matches, a steady run of form has steered Wigan away from the foot of the table.

Since October 11, Ryan Lowe's side have lost just one league match, at home to a struggling Blackpool outfit last weekend.

Due to the congested nature of the league, the Latics are only three points behind eighth-placed Luton Town, who are six places better off having played a game more.

However, the same could be said in reverse as despite being seven places above Mansfield Town, who currently occupy the final position in the relegation zone, they are only three points above the bottom four.

Although they are coming off the back of a defeat, Wigan will be confident travelling to a strong Bradford side, having not lost an away league game since their 4-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers on September 20th.

Bradford City League One form:

L

D

W

W

W

L

Bradford City form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

L

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D

W

D

W

D

L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Bradford will be without Matt Pennington (hamstring) and Nick Powell (hamstring) on Boxing Day, while it remains to be seen whether Lewis Richards (hamstring) will make a return having missed the previous three league matches.

There is also a risk that midfielder Max Power could pick up a suspension with a yellow card on Friday, having accumulated nine so far this season.

Wigan currently have a host of players on the treatment table. Baba Adeeko (hamstring), Maleace Asamoah (back), Joseph Hungbo (hamstring), Ryan Trevitt (thigh) and Isaac Mabaya (Achilles) have all been out of action for over a month.

Midfielder Fraser Murray is at risk of a suspension too, but only for one game after picking up four yellow cards so far.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Wright, Touray; Halliday, Power, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon, Humphrys

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Carragher, Fox; Murray, Weir, Smith, Wright, Borges Rodrigues; Costelloe, Saydee

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

While Wigan have strung together a five-game unbeaten run on their travels, it is hard to ignore Bradford's impressive defensive record.

Although they conceded twice against Leyton Orient last weekend, it would not be a surprise if that was just a blip, and the Bantams both returned to winning ways and kept a clean sheet on Boxing Day.

