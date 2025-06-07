Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including Johan Bakayoko to Bournemouth, Charalampos Kostoulas to Brighton & Hove Albion and the latest on Jean-Philippe Mateta's contract situation.

Bournemouth have reportedly enquired about the availability of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko ahead of an expected bid for the Belgian.

The Cherries are at risk of losing fundamental attacker Antoine Semenyo this summer, although Manchester United appear to be prioritising a swoop for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo instead.

However, all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Semenyo, whose possible departure would necessitate the need to find a replacement.

According to the Daily Mail, contact has now been made with PSV to ask about Bakayoko, who is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the Dutch giants.

The report adds that Bournemouth are ready to stump up £20m to beat the competition to the 22-year-old, who amassed 12 goals and three assists from 47 games in 2024-25.

Burnley supposedly tried and failed to bring the Belgium international to England with a £17m offer in 2023, but PSV may not be in a position to turn down a £20m proposal given his contract situation.

Brighton 'progressing' in talks to sign Greek 18-year-old

Elsewhere on the South Coast, Brighton & Hove Albion are also vying to strengthen their offence and are apparently making headway in talks with Olympiacos' Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 18-year-old has risen to prominence over the past few months after breaking into the Olympiacos first team and scoring six goals in 21 top-flight appearances during the 2024-25 season.

According to Sky Sports News, Brighton have been progressing in club-to-club talks with Olympiacos and have now put another offer on the table for the Greek giants to consider.

The Seagulls are reportedly prepared to fork out a total package of £34.4m for the 2007-born starlet, made up of a £29.4m fixed fee and £5m in performance-related bonuses.

An agreement is believed to be 'getting closer', but the two clubs are yet to formally shake hands on a deal, leaving Brighton at risk of a possible late hijack.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to have been running the rule over Kostoulas, who can play in a variety of central attacking roles and on the right-hand side.

From a potential future Premier League centre-forward to a current one, Crystal Palace are supposedly growing confident of tying Jean-Philippe Mateta down to a new contract.

The 27-year-old did not score a single goal en route to the FA Cup crown last season, but he more than made his mark in the Premier League with 14 strikes over the course of the top-flight campaign.

Mateta's Selhurst Park deal only runs until the summer of 2027, though, and it has been suggested that Manchester United are considering him as one of their centre-forward options.

However, the Red Devils may soon have to give up hope, as BBC Sport claims that Palace and Mateta have been discussing a new contract and an agreement is now 'close'.

The Eagles could have lost the former Mainz 05 striker at the end of next season, but they activated a 12-month extension in his deal to avoid him entering the last year of his agreement.

There could still be a twist in the tale, though, as Palace are waiting to learn whether they are free to play in next season's Europa League.

The Eagles' minority shareholder John Textor has a majority stake in French giants Lyon, who also qualified for the competition, and UEFA rules ordinarily forbid two teams under the same ownership from competing in the same tournament.

Championship club 'make enquiry' over Demarai Gray signing

Dropping down a division, newly-promoted Championship outfit Birmingham City have supposedly expressed an interest in signing Al-Ettifaq winger Demarai Gray.

The former Leicester City and Everton man has spent the last two years of his career in Saudi Arabia after leaving Goodison Park, but he has struggled to make a name for himself.

Gray only has four goals and five assists to show from 50 games for the Middle Eastern side, and he failed to score or set up a teammate in 24 Saudi Pro League appearances in 2024-25.

Nevertheless, talkSPORT claim that Birmingham have now submitted an enquiry to Al Ettifaq over Gray, who is due to become a free agent in 2027.

The 28-year-old supposedly wants to return to English football after an unsuccessful stint in the Gulf state, but he is pining for another shot in the Premier League as opposed to a stint in the Championship.

Birmingham are not expected to give up on a deal, though, and Al Ettifaq would reportedly be prepared to part ways with the winger for as little as £8m.