Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly learn the truth about a potential release clause in Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth contract.

Antoine Semenyo reportedly has a release clause in his Bournemouth contract amid growing interest in his signature.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were among those linked with Semenyo in the summer transfer window, before the Bournemouth star put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

While he is now under contract until the summer of 2030, the Ghana international is still facing an uncertain future at the Vitality Stadium.

A recent report claimed that Bournemouth are bracing themselves for potential offers for one of their standout attacker in 2026.

Man United, Spurs discover Semenyo release clause truth

Man United and Spurs are still believed to be in the race for Semenyo's signature, while Liverpool are also said to be among the player's admirers.

Semenyo's potential suitors have now received a boost in their respective pursuits, with talkSPORT claiming that his Bournemouth contract contains a release clause.

However, the terms of the release clause are not public, although Andoni Iraola's side reportedly value Semenyo in excess of £75m.

The Cherries will surely be reluctant to part ways with Semenyo in the winter transfer window, although the release clause will make it tougher to keep the winger for the long term.

Why is Semenyo attracting significant interest?

Semenyo's valuation has only grown since the summer transfer window, having made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals in Bournemouth's opening seven Premier League matches, leaving him in second place in the top-flight's scoring charts.

Semenyo has also chipped in with three assists and, with each performance, he only bolsters his reputation as one of the league's best attackers.

After helping Ghana secure World Cup qualification, Semenyo will be looking to score in a third consecutive Premier League match when Bournemouth take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.