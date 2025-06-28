Brenfford are reportedly one of three Premier League teams eyeing a potential move for Lorient forward Sambou Soumano.

The Bees have entered a new era under Keith Andrews, who has stepped up from his role as set-piece coach to take over the reins following Thomas Frank’s departure.

Andrews is already facing the prospect of dealing with a number of changes to their first-team squad, with Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo seemingly on course to follow Mark Flekken out the door this summer.

While key departures are in the offing, Brentford’s recruitment team are scouring the market to find suitable additions to ensure there is not a drop-off in performance next season.

Brentford in three-team chase for Soumano

According to Football Insider, the Bees have identified Lorient’s Soumano as a possible target for the current window.

The West London club may sense an opportunity to strike a cut-price deal for a player who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

However, Brentford could face competition from at least two other Premier League clubs if they decide to step up their pursuit.

Burnley and Sunderland are both said to be showing an interest in the forward after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The newly-promoted duo are looking to strengthen their respective squads as they aim to establish themselves in the top flight.

Who is Sambou Soumano?

The 24-year-old joined Lorient in the summer of 2021, before he spent time on loan at Eupen and Rodez in the 2022-23 campaign.

After heading back out on loan to Quevilly-Rouen for the 2023-24 season, the Senegalese forward was brought back into the fold at Lorient last summer.

Soumano went on to 14 goals in 32 Ligue 2 appearances to help Lorient win promotion to the top flight as champions.

The striker has evidently done enough to attract transfer interest, even if there may be some doubt as to whether he can make the step up to the Premier League.