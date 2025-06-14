Track all of Bournemouth's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After securing their return to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season, Bournemouth have steadily climbed the rankings in each of the last three seasons, most recently managing a top-half finish under Andoni Iraola in 2024-25.

The Cherries finished ninth, just nine points adrift of the European places, and they will be aiming to close that gap and potentially battle for a place in European football in the next campaign.

However, Bournemouth will have to improve their squad this summer if they are to compete with the established elite in the Premier League, meaning the Cherries require more of the shrewd business that has propelled them to the top half of the table in the first place.

Iraola's men had no incomings in the mini transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup, but with multiple outgoings to address, the Cherries are expected to be active once has the window reopens.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Bournemouth's 2025 summer transfer window.

Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Dean Huijsen (Â£50m to Real Madrid)

Jaidon Anthony (Â£8m to Burnley)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (end of loan from Chelsea)

How much have Bournemouth spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Bournemouth total spend summer 2025: Â£0m

Bournemouth total income summer 2025: Â£58m

Bournemouth total profit/loss summer 2025: +Â£58m

Latest Bournemouth transfer rumours

Bournemouth squad