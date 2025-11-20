Winless in eight Premier League games against West Ham United, Bournemouth have several wrongs to right when they welcome the Hammers to the Vitality Stadium for Saturday's top-flight showdown.
The Cherries lost to Manchester City and Aston Villa before the international break, whereas the Irons are revelling in back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Burnley, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
BOURNEMOUTH vs. WEST HAM
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Doak (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (adductor)
Doubtful: Adam Smith (head), Antoine Semenyo (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Cook, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Brooks, Tavernier; Kroupi
WEST HAM
Out: Lucas Paqueta (suspended), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)
Doubtful: Freddie Potts (dead leg), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Dinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Summerville
No Data Analysis info