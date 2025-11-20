Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Winless in eight Premier League games against West Ham United, Bournemouth have several wrongs to right when they welcome the Hammers to the Vitality Stadium for Saturday's top-flight showdown.

The Cherries lost to Manchester City and Aston Villa before the international break, whereas the Irons are revelling in back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Burnley, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Doak (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (adductor)

Doubtful: Adam Smith (head), Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Cook, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Brooks, Tavernier; Kroupi

WEST HAM

Out: Lucas Paqueta (suspended), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: Freddie Potts (dead leg), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Dinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Summerville

