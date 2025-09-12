Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed Adam Smith will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion through injury.

Smith was forced off inside the opening half an hour of Bournemouth's 1-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Iraola has now revealed that the experienced right-back faces a spell on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Spurs.

“With Adam Smith, he has a suspected hamstring injury, and he will be out a few more weeks," Iraola told reporters ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton.

Bournemouth will at least welcome back Julian Araujo, who has served a one-match ban following his dismissal in Bournemouth's EFL Cup defeat to Brentford.

The Mexico international is battling with new signing Alex Jimenez for the right-back spot in Smith's absence.

Cook closing in on Bournemouth return

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has missed the opening four competitive matches of the season with a knee injury he sustained in pre-season.

Cook is on the verge of a return to action, but it is unclear whether he will be ready for the home meeting with the Seagulls.

“We have Lewis Cook’s situation," Iraola said. "He has been training with the team a little bit, but he’s probably not 100%. We need to see after training how he feels."

Meanwhile, forward Enes Unal remains unavailable for selection as he continues to work his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Iraola comments on Milosavljevic signing

In addition to Jimenez, Bournemouth also signed young Serbian defender Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade on deadline day.

It is unclear whether Milosavljevic will be thrown straight into the matchday squad, but Iraola has admitted that he is happy to have the defensive prospect at the Vitality Stadium.

"He is someone who is very young, just turned 18. He has some experience in the Serbian league," the Bournemouth boss said.

"He is physical and tall, a centre-back. He has been with the Serbia Under-21s, but I like his character and he is ready to learn. I am happy with the signing."

The Cherries are currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table with six points from their opening three matches.

After winning their last two league games, Bournemouth will enter Saturday's contest with hopes of claiming three consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since 2024.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info