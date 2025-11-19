Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth against West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bournemouth will be looking to end their two-game losing streak in the Premier League when they welcome West Ham United to the Vitality Stadium this Saturday.

The Cherries started the campaign with just one defeat from their first nine Premier League fixtures but have now lost each of their last two outings, leaving Andoni Iraola hoping his side can rediscover their early-season form with a result on Saturday.

The Hammers, on the other hand, won only one of their first nine league outings but are now heading into Saturday's clash off the back of two consecutive triumphs, and Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking for his side to make it three wins on the bounce when they travel to the Vitality Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this tasty Premier League contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. West Ham United kick off?

Bournemouth will kick off against West Ham United at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 22 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Bournemouth vs. West Ham United being played?

Bournemouth will host West Ham United at their home ground, the Vitality Stadium, which holds a capacity of 11,329 supporters.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

This Premier League game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Fans will not be able to stream the game either, due to the same UK rules.

Highlights

Fortunately for supporters, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Bournemouth vs. West Ham United?

Bournemouth are far from in crisis after a fantastic start to the campaign means they sit ninth in the standings and joint on 18 points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but they do come into this encounter off the back of two straight defeats.

Iraola will be eager for his side to snap that losing streak and avoid slipping any further down the table when they take on West Ham United, while the Cherries boss will also be looking for his team to maintain their unbeaten record at the Vitality Stadium in the league this term.

Meanwhile, West Ham United appear to finally be hitting form under new manager Santo, with the Hammers having won each of their last two matches - marking just their second and third Premier League triumphs this term.

Now level on points with Burnley and narrowly behind several others, Santo will be looking for his side to claim all three points and potentially move out of the relegation zone for the first time since the Hammers defeated Nottingham Forest earlier this term.

No Data Analysis info