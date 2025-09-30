Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Friday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Fulham.

Bournemouth will be looking to continue their superb start to the Premier League campaign when they host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

The Cherries sit sixth in the standings with 11 points after six matchdays and are undefeated in their last five league games, while the Cottagers are 11th with eight points from their six fixtures and are hoping to bounce back from a defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to watch Bournemouth take on Fulham this weekend.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Fulham kick off?

This game kicks off at 8pm on Friday night for those in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Fulham being played?

Friday night's Premier League encounter will take place at the Vitality Stadium, which has been Bournemouth's home since 1910 and holds a capacity of 11,307.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

This match will be televised on Sky Sports for UK audiences, and will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

The game can be watched online via the Sky Sports app, which has been revamped ahead of the new season. The match is also available on Now TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app in a mobile-friendly vertical format, while the Sky Sports social media channels should also post highlights during the game.

Who will win Bournemouth vs. Fulham?

Both teams have enjoyed positive starts to the new campaign, but the Cherries have certainly been the stronger of the two teams throughout the opening six Premier League fixtures.

Bournemouth have lost just one of their league games - a narrow 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day - and are now unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Meanwhile, Fulham have appeared unconvincing at times, while they were also defeated 3-1 by Aston Villa at the weekend, leaving the hosts as the strong favourites to pick up all three points.

