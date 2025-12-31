How to watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 31 Dec 2025 22:57 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 23:01

Arsenal entered 2026 at the top of the Premier League table, and they will now be looking to stay there until May as they attempt to hunt down their first league crown since 2003.

The Gunners continue their title pursuit this Saturday night as they travel to the south coast for a big clash with Bournemouth - a team that has caused Mikel Arteta a couple of recent headaches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this tasty Premier League encounter.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Arsenal kick off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Arsenal being played?

Saturday's big match will take place at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium which has a capacity of just over 11,000.

Arsenal's last visit to the ground took place all the way back in October 2024, and it ended in a shock 2-0 win for the Cherries.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Get your popcorn out because Saturday's encounter will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

If you are looking for streaming options, the Sky Go app is the place to go. If you are not a Sky customer and do not have access to the app, you can purchase a pass with NOW TV.

Highlights

If you are busy and unable to watch the game live, there are still lots of options to catch the key moments. The Sky Sports Premier League account on X will post clips of goals and other important events. What's more, the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will post match highlights. If you are looking for a little bit more, you can always find highlights and analysis on Match of the Day, which will be shown at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Arsenal?

They might be the visitors on Saturday, but we have to start with Arsenal.

The Gunners have everything to play for this weekend as they look to maintain their position at the top of the table and continue their title chase. Arteta has been here before, and he will not be taking the champagne out of the ice until his men are mathematically over the line.

Arsenal thumped Aston Villa in their final game of 2025, and they are now on a six-match winning run across all competitions - a run the Gunners will be determined to continue.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have endured a major dip in form over recent weeks. The Cherries are winless in 10 Premier League matches, last tasting victory back in October when they beat Nottingham Forest.

Andoni Iraola's men have sunk to 15th in the standings but they remain within touching distance of the top 10. A run of victories is needed to improve their position, though getting all three points against a red-hot Arsenal side will be a huge challenge.