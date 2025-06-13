Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup clash between Botafogo and Seattle Sounders, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kicking off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign, Seattle Sounders will welcome South American champions to Lumen Field on Sunday.

In the first competitive meeting between an MLS team and a Brazilian side since 1998, both need maximum points, as they must also face Atletico Madrid and recent UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Group A.

Match preview

One of four Brazilian teams competing in the new-look Club World Cup - to be held every four years, now featuring 32 teams - Botafogo qualified as winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, beating compatriots Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in an eventful final.

The Rio club then underwhelmed at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, losing 3-0 to Mexican side Pachuca, but they now get another shot at global glory in the United States.

Three-time national champions, the Alvinegro were also Brasileiro winners last year, though they are slightly off the pace in 2025, having lost star men Luiz Henrique and Thiago Almada, plus head coach Artur Jorge.

This term, Botafogo sit eighth in the Serie A standings after 11 league games, with just five wins on the board so far; they are set to meet LDU Quito in the Copa Libertadores last 16.

Before returning to domestic matters, Fogo face a particularly tough challenge to get out of Group B, and Renato Paiva's side start with a must-win game before meeting Atleti and PSG.

Seattle Sounders are one of three Major League Soccer teams taking part in the newly expanded tournament, and as a host city they will stage all three of their group fixtures at Lumen Field.

While Sounders have already appeared at FIFA's top club competition, back in 2022 they lasted only one match, being eliminated by Egypt’s Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.

CONCACAF Champions League winners that year, the Rave Green have not lifted silverware since, after narrowly missing out in last season's Western Conference final.

Having finished fourth in the standings, also boasting the meanest defence, Seattle then made it all the way to the decider before losing out to a late goal against eventual MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy.

Currently sixth in the table, recent back-to-back defeats have started June on a down note; last time out, the Sounders were reduced to nine men in a 3-0 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Now, dropped into such a testing group, Brian Schmetzer’s side will have to lean heavily on home advantage: they have lost only one of their last 15 games at Lumen Field, and just five of the last 36 across all competitions.

Botafogo form (all competitions): W D L W W W

Seattle Sounders form (all competitions): L D W W L L

Team News

Botafogo have been busy reinforcing their squad for this tournament, bringing in goalkeeper Christian Loor, defender Kaio Fernando, midfielder Alvaro Montoro, plus forward pair Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa during FIFA's special transfer window.

The latter, who left Inter Milan on a free transfer, is struggling for fitness and may not be ready to start, while versatile wide man Cuiabano has been troubled by a back problem; Matheus Martins and ex-Lyon winger Jeffinho are both ruled out.

Nonetheless, Renato Paiva can still call upon Nottingham Forest-bound Igor Jesus to lead an exciting attack. The Brazil striker should link up with Jefferson Savarino, who led the way for Fogo in last season's Serie A with eight goals.

Meanwhile, Montoro was considered a hidden gem of Argentine football before signing from Velez Sarsfield. Known for his vision and creativity, the teenager could add a new dimension to the Alvinegro's midfield - perhaps initially from the bench.

Seattle's chief creator is Manchester City academy product Albert Rusnak, who has been involved in 20 goals across his last 26 home appearances. The Slovakian forward is joined in the hosts' squad by ex-Botafogo man Joao Paulo.

Sounders' all-time top scorer Jordan Morris is a doubt due to suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain, so USA international Jesus Ferreira is set to start up front.

Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade is also hampered by a hamstring injury; Kim Kee-hee may miss out with a calf problem.

Botafogo possible starting lineup: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas; Artur, Savarino, Rodriguez; Jesus

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup: Frei; A. Roldan, Ragen, Bell, Tolo; Vargas, C. Roldan; De la Vega, Rusnak, Kent; Ferreira

We say: Botafogo 1-0 Seattle Sounders

In Brazil's Serie A, Botafogo have won 27 of their last 29 games after going a goal up - drawing the other two.

So, the South American champions can stay ahead after getting their noses in front, leaving hosts Seattle in serious danger of an early exit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email