[monks data]
Dortmund logo
Bundesliga
Oct 4, 2025 at 2.30pm UK
 
Leipzig logo

DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
RB Leipzig

Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: Dortmund vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Borussia Dortmund return to domestic action this Saturday afternoon as they prepare for a heavyweight clash with RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park.

The Black and Yellow head into the weekend on the back of a thumping win in the Champions League, while Die Roten Bullen will be looking to build on their impressive four-match winning run.


Match preview

There has been no shortage of excitement for Borussia Dortmund fans in the early weeks of the new season, with the German giants involved in some thrilling games.

One of those took place on Wednesday night as Niko Kovac and his men powered to a 4-1 thumping of Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League – their first win in the competition this season.

Dortmund are now in the midst of a three-match winning run, and they are yet to taste defeat since the start of the campaign – winning six of their eight matches across all competitions.

One of the main positives in recent times has been Dortmund’s goalscoring ability, with the team rattling the net 20 times across all their competitive games, giving them an average of 2.5 goals per match.

Kovac, who arrived at the club last February and took them from mid-table to a top four finish, has only endured six defeats in his 33 games in charge, with his last Bundesliga loss coming all the way back in March against none other than RB Leipzig.

Manager of RB Leipzig Ole Werner during a training session, on August 12, 2025

Speaking of Die Roten Bullen, Ole Werner’s men are currently flying in the Bundesliga, winning their last four games and keeping three clean sheets along the way.

Leipzig were outclassed 6-0 by Bayern Munich in their season opening match in August, though the club have certainly bounced back strong and are once again looking like a force to be reckoned with.

The club posted their worst ever Bundesliga finish last season, finishing seventh in the standings and failing to qualify for European football – their first season without continental action since 2016-17.

The lack of European duties may work in Werner’s favour, as the new coach looks to establish his style and his philosophy on the team – something that is already beginning to take shape.

Having picked up victories over Heidenheim, Mainz 05, FC Koln and Wolfsburg, Leipzig will now be looking to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Dortmund; a side they have beaten in four of their previous five meetings.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D W W W W 

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W W D W W W 

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L W W W W 

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W L W W W W 


Team News

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy pictured in july 2025

Aaron Anselmino made his debut for Dortmund in their 3-0 win over Union Berlin a month ago, though he will not be returning to the team anytime soon after picking up a fresh injury setback.

Emre Can is also expected to remain on the sidelines, with the player still battling a groin injury – an issue which has kept him out of action since May.

Youngster Julien Duranville has also missed every game this season after undergoing surgery last June to fix his shoulder issue.

Serhou Guirassy, who has already scored six goals in seven games, is expected to lead Dortmund’s attack as he looks to continue his fine start to the season.

Max Finkgrafe is yet to make a competitive start for RB Leipzig since joining the club over the summer from Bundesliga rivals FC Koln, with the player struggling with a knee injury.

Benjamin Henrichs is reportedly making good progress on his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, though he is expected to miss the trip to Dortmund.

Kosta Nedeljkovic will also be on the sidelines, with the 19-year-old defender dealing with a stress reaction in his right knee.

In better news for Werner, Christoph Baumgartner is back in full training, while Amadou Haidara is expected to rejoin his teammates in the coming days.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: 

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Romulo, Diomande


SM words green background

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund have not tasted a competitive home defeat since March, when they were narrowly beaten by Augsburg. Since then, the Black and Yellow have won eight straight matches in front of their home fans.

Leipzig have also improved in recent weeks, and they should be capable of giving their rivals a close run for their money. With that in mind, we are backing a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582842:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7770:
Written by
Sebastian Sternik
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Aaron Anselmino Benjamin Henrichs Emre Can Julien Duranville Kosta Nedeljkovic Max Finkgrafe Niko Kovac Ole Werner Serhou Guirassy Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!