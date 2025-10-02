Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Borussia Dortmund return to domestic action this Saturday afternoon as they prepare for a heavyweight clash with RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park.

The Black and Yellow head into the weekend on the back of a thumping win in the Champions League, while Die Roten Bullen will be looking to build on their impressive four-match winning run.

Match preview

There has been no shortage of excitement for Borussia Dortmund fans in the early weeks of the new season, with the German giants involved in some thrilling games.

One of those took place on Wednesday night as Niko Kovac and his men powered to a 4-1 thumping of Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League – their first win in the competition this season.

Dortmund are now in the midst of a three-match winning run, and they are yet to taste defeat since the start of the campaign – winning six of their eight matches across all competitions.

One of the main positives in recent times has been Dortmund’s goalscoring ability, with the team rattling the net 20 times across all their competitive games, giving them an average of 2.5 goals per match.

Kovac, who arrived at the club last February and took them from mid-table to a top four finish, has only endured six defeats in his 33 games in charge, with his last Bundesliga loss coming all the way back in March against none other than RB Leipzig.

Speaking of Die Roten Bullen, Ole Werner’s men are currently flying in the Bundesliga, winning their last four games and keeping three clean sheets along the way.

Leipzig were outclassed 6-0 by Bayern Munich in their season opening match in August, though the club have certainly bounced back strong and are once again looking like a force to be reckoned with.

The club posted their worst ever Bundesliga finish last season, finishing seventh in the standings and failing to qualify for European football – their first season without continental action since 2016-17.

The lack of European duties may work in Werner’s favour, as the new coach looks to establish his style and his philosophy on the team – something that is already beginning to take shape.

Having picked up victories over Heidenheim, Mainz 05, FC Koln and Wolfsburg, Leipzig will now be looking to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Dortmund; a side they have beaten in four of their previous five meetings.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D W W W W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L W W W W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

Aaron Anselmino made his debut for Dortmund in their 3-0 win over Union Berlin a month ago, though he will not be returning to the team anytime soon after picking up a fresh injury setback.

Emre Can is also expected to remain on the sidelines, with the player still battling a groin injury – an issue which has kept him out of action since May.

Youngster Julien Duranville has also missed every game this season after undergoing surgery last June to fix his shoulder issue.

Serhou Guirassy, who has already scored six goals in seven games, is expected to lead Dortmund’s attack as he looks to continue his fine start to the season.

Max Finkgrafe is yet to make a competitive start for RB Leipzig since joining the club over the summer from Bundesliga rivals FC Koln, with the player struggling with a knee injury.

Benjamin Henrichs is reportedly making good progress on his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, though he is expected to miss the trip to Dortmund.

Kosta Nedeljkovic will also be on the sidelines, with the 19-year-old defender dealing with a stress reaction in his right knee.

In better news for Werner, Christoph Baumgartner is back in full training, while Amadou Haidara is expected to rejoin his teammates in the coming days.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Romulo, Diomande

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund have not tasted a competitive home defeat since March, when they were narrowly beaten by Augsburg. Since then, the Black and Yellow have won eight straight matches in front of their home fans.

Leipzig have also improved in recent weeks, and they should be capable of giving their rivals a close run for their money. With that in mind, we are backing a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



