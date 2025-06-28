Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Borussia Dortmund's Club World Cup clash with Monterrey.

Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey will lock horns in the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup.

Monterrey finished second in Group E behind Inter Milan to secure their spot in the knockout round of the tournament, while Dortmund were top of Group F, claiming seven points from three matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's contest.

What time does Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey kick off?

The last-16 contest at the Club World Cup will kick off at 2am UK time on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kickoff.

Where is Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey being played?

The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The stadium is the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United of the MLS.

Neither team has played at the ground at this summer's Club World Cup.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 2am UK time on Wednesday morning.

Online streaming

All Dortmund and Monterrey matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey?

The two teams will lock horns for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The winner will take on either Real Madrid or Juventus in the final eight on July 5, with Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain then potentially waiting in the final four of the tournament.

