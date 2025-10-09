Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burton Albion play host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would move the club outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when the Brewers sit in 21st position in the League One table, the visitors to the Pirelli Stadium are in eighth place.

Match preview

After losing 4-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle on September 27, Burton supporters would have feared that their team could soon be cut adrift at the bottom of the League One table.

Instead, a quite remarkable 1-0 victory away at then-leaders Cardiff City has kick-started their season and brought the Staffordshire outfit back into the mix.

That was backed up by a 1-1 draw at 10th-placed Doncaster Rovers, Burton coming from behind and securing a point through Tyrese Shade's first goal of the campaign.

With five points from their last four matches and still possessing a game in hand, Gary Bowyer will be relieved that Burton have moved to within three points of 16th place.

However, Burton currently possess the worst home record in the third tier, accumulating just four points and only netting twice during their five fixtures.

Meanwhile, Bolton are still yet to record back-to-back league wins this season, an obvious cause for concern for head coach Steven Schumacher.

Nevertheless, accumulating 10 points from five games - a run that has included three victories - has kept the Trotters in eighth position and just the six points behind third-placed Cardiff.

A third successive home triumph was posted last time out as Bolton edged out bottom-placed Peterborough United by a 2-1 scoreline, Mason Burstow taking his League One tally for the campaign to seven from 11 starts with a first-half double.

On the flip side, Bolton are yet to win away from the Toughsheet Stadium, having to settle for three draws from their five fixtures on their travels.

Bolton have put together a six-match undefeated streak against Burton, including prevailing in the most recent three contests.

Burton Albion League One form:

L L D L W D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

D W D W L W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Team News

While Burton will be missing each of Toby Sibbick and Shade due to international duty, neither player started the fixture at Doncaster.

Therefore, it is plausible that Bowyer keeps faith with the likes of Finn Delap and Udoka Godwin-Malife as Burton target a third league game without defeat.

Meanwhile, Bolton will be without goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and winger Amario Cozier-Duberry due to their call-ups for England Under-21s and Under-20 respectively.

Tyler Miller is in line to start his first League One fixture of the season between the sticks, while Ibrahim Cissoko could be recalled on the flank.

Although Sam Dalby is pushing for a first league start of the campaign, Marcus Forss is expected to keep his place in the number 10 role.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Armer, Delap, Hartridge, Revan; Lofthouse, Evans, Webster; Beesley, McKiernan

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Christie, Forino, Johnston, Conway; Erhahon, Simons; Cissoko, Forss, Gale; Burstow

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Despite the difference in league positions, Burton have found their feet of late and will likely be a match for their more illustrious opponents. Therefore, we are predicting a low-scoring draw, a result that would suit the home side rather than the visitors.

