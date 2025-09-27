Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur.

After salvaging a point in Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur will turn their focus to Tuesday's Champions League away clash against Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal on matchday one of the league phase, while the Norwegian side started the main draw with a 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase encounter.

What time does Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham kick off?

The third-round tie will get underway at 9pm local time on Tuesday, which will be 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham being played?

The match will be held at Bodo/Glimt's home of Aspmyra Stadion, which has a capacity of 8,270.

Spurs have already made the trip to Bodo this year, claiming a 2-0 win in May's Europa League semi-final to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 for UK viewers.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page following the match. Discovery Plus will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham?

Bodo/Glimt are competing in the main draw for the first time in their history after negotiating a playoff round tie against Sturm Graz last month.

They fought back from two goals down to rescue a point against Slavia Prague on matchday one, and they will now be looking to make full use of home advantage in their bid to clinch their first-ever win in the Champions League main draw.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's side will carry a five-game unbeaten run into Tuesday's fixture after Joao Palhinha netted a stoppage-time equaliser in Saturday's dramatic draw with Wolves.

They have also avoided defeat in all three of their away matches this season (W2, D1), but rather than simply avoiding defeat, Spurs will be hoping to start their Champions League campaign with back-to-back victories.



