Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Blackpool square off against fellow struggling side Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon searching for the win that they require to kick-start their campaign.

At a time when the Tangerines sit in 23rd place in the League One table, the visitors to Bloomfield Road are four points better off in 19th position.

Match preview

Reports have indicated that Blackpool are closing in on the appointment of former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt as their new head coach.

For this game, though, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks may remain in temporary charge as Blackpool search for the victory that would prevent them from being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

A 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy was a step in the right direction, but this remains a team that has lost three of their last four games in League One.

However, while Blackpool have failed to score in defeats to Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County, just four goals were conceded against three teams who sit in the top five of the standings.

Since August 16, though, Blackpool have netted twice in a league game on just one occasion in nine matches, a major cause for concern ahead of this fixture.

Meanwhile, Michael Duff has enjoyed an outstanding start to life at Wycombe Wanderers, winning four of his first six matches in all competitions.

Since losing 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon on September 27, four points have been collected from matches against Barnsley and Wigan Athletic.

Duff has overseen three clean sheets since his arrival at Adams Park, two of which have come in away fixtures against Wigan, the first shutout being posted in their EFL Cup tie.

Despite the new-found positivity among the Chairboys' fanbase, Wycombe remain just one point above the relegation zone having played one match more than four of the teams below them.

Wycombe had failed to win any of their five away league fixtures before their 1-0 triumph at Wigan last time out.

Blackpool League One form:

L W L D L L

Blackpool form (all competitions):

W L D L L W

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L W L D W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Team News

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will return between the sticks for Blackpool after being on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Tom Bloxham is in line to replace the injured Dale Taylor in attack, while Zac Ashworth will be considered as an alternative to fellow injured player Hayden Coulson at left-back.

Meanwhile, Duff could select the same Wycombe XI that battled their way to victory at Wigan.

Cauley Woodrow may replace youngster Donnell McNeilly down the centre of the attack with the youngster having failed to net in the league since September 23.

Although Jack Grimmer was withdrawn in the last fixture, the experienced right-back will start here unless he has a fitness issue.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Ihiekwe, Casey, Ashworth; Bowler, Evans, Morgan, Hamilton; Fletcher, Bloxham

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Allen, Harvie; Abbott, Leahy; Onyedinma, Henderson, Bell; McNeilly

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Although Blackpool are expected to remain under temporary management for this game, they will be determined to get back on track. Despite Wycombe's improvement under Duff, we are predicting a low-scoring share of the spoils.

