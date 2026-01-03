Preview: Blackpool vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 03 Jan 2026 00:16

Blackpool welcome promotion-chasing Bradford City to Bloomfield Road on Sunday as the sides meet in League One action.

While the Tangerines are looking to build momentum under new boss Ian Evatt, Bradford arrive eager to bounce back quickly from a setback in midweek.

Match preview

Blackpool have shown signs of revival since Evatt’s arrival, climbing to 17th in the table after putting together a five-game unbeaten run.

That sequence was emphatically halted on New Year’s Day, however, as they were thrashed 5-1 by the league's cellar-dwellers, Port Vale.

The contest swung decisively in the Valiants’ favour following Tom Bloxham’s 27th-minute red card, with Blackpool unable to recover from the numerical disadvantage.

Despite that setback, the Seasiders can draw confidence from a strong recent record against Bradford, having won the previous three meetings and remaining unbeaten at home to the Bantams since 2016.

Bradford travel to Lancashire, sitting third in the League One standings and firmly in the promotion picture following last season’s promotion.

Graham Alexander has exceeded expectations in his first campaign at this level, guiding the Bantams into the upper reaches of the table.

Their momentum was checked on Thursday, though, as they slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mansfield Town.

Bradford will also be mindful of their recent struggles away from home, even if a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season offers encouragement.

Blackpool League One form:

WDWWWL

Bradford City League One form:

WWLWWL

Team News

After their 5-1 drubbing against Port Vale in midweek, Evatt may opt to rotate his squad and make changes, with the suspended James Husband set to miss the first game of his three-match ban.

Meanwhile, striker Niall Ennis is closing in on a return to action, though the Blackpool manager has stressed that the forward will require time to regain full match fitness before featuring again.

Bradford are likely to be without defender Aden Baldwin once again after an injury ruled him out of the last two matches, which should see Joe Wright, Curtis Tilt and Ciaran Kelly retain their places in defence.

Joint leading scorer Bobby Pointon is also a doubt after missing the win over Port Vale with a foot problem sustained on Boxing Day, while Tyreik Wright is expected to remain in the side, and Antoni Sarcevic, a 62nd-minute substitute in the recent 3-0 defeat to Mansfield, is tipped to start up front.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Lyons; Imray, Morgan, Honeyman, Ashworth; Bowler; Bloxham, Fletcher

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Wright, Tilt, Kelly; Halliday, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Sarcevic, Wright, Humphrys

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Bradford City

Blackpool’s improving form under Evatt and strong home record against Bradford could help them avoid defeat, despite last week’s heavy loss. Bradford remain the stronger side on paper, but recent away form suggests they may have to settle for a point.

