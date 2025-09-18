Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Blackpool and Barnsley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Barnsley will attempt to claim a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions when they travel to Bloomfield Road for Saturday’s meeting with Blackpool.

Meanwhile, the Tangerines will be desperate to pick up all three points after taking just one point from their previous four outings in League One.

Blackpool would have entered the 2025-26 campaign with hopes of building upon last season’s ninth-place finish.

However, they are currently on course to be in a relegation battle rather than a playoff push, having mustered just four points from their seven league games.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost three of their last four league matches since they beat Huddersfield 3-2 on August 16, including a narrow 1-0 loss in Saturday’s away meeting with Northampton Town, which has left them languishing in 23rd position.

They did at least build some much-needed confidence with a dominant 5-0 victory in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy outing against League Two Barrow, thanks to

Blackpool will be determined to carry that sort of free-scoring form into their League One campaign, considering they have netted just seven times in as many league matches this term.

The Tangerines have at least fared well in recent matches with Barnsley, having won six of their previous seven competitive meetings (L1).

In contrast to their hosts, Barnsley have made a promising start to the 2025-26 season, recording five wins, one draw and just one defeat in six league matches.

They are also enjoying a run of three consecutive home victories, which started with a narrow 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Tykes backed up that result with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the end of August, before they netted three more goals in Saturday’s successful meeting with Reading.

Josh Earl, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips all found the net to fire Conor Hourihane's side to a 3-2 victory over the Royals at Oakwell.

After maintaining their unbeaten home league record, the division's joint-second highest scorers will head on their travels with hopes of claiming their third win in four away matches.

Barnsley's only win in their last seven meetings with Blackpool took place on their most recent visit to Bloomfield Road in October 20024, when Keillor-Dunn and Marc Roberts grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-1 victory.

Blackpool League One form:

L W L L D L

Blackpool form (all competitions):

W L L D L W

Barnsley League One form:

W D W L W W

Barnsley form (all competitions):

D W L W W W

Team News

Blackpool remain without the services of club captain James Husband, who is expected to be out until December with a hamstring injury.

St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks is pushing for his first league start after netting a brace in the EFL Trophy win over Barrow.

Ashley Fletcher could also come into Bruce's thinking, although he could lose out to Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor in the battle for the two forward spots.

As for the visitors, Hourihane is still unable to call upon the injured trio of Marc Roberts, Georgie Gent and Fabio Jalo.

Patrick Kelly has also been ruled out of Saturday's away trip after he picked up a knock while on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-21 side.

Keillor-Dunn will continue to offer one of Barnsley's main attacking threats, having scored five goals in the club's opening seven league matches, including three goals in his last two appearances.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Imray, Ihiekwe, Casey, Coulson; Banks, Morgan, Brown, Bowler; Ennis, Taylor

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta; Bland, Connell; Vickers, Phillips, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Barnsley

While Blackpool have dominated this head-to-head in recent times, they fell short in last season's home clash against Barnsley, and with the Tykes full of confidence following three consecutive victories, we think they will do enough to take maximum points from Saturday's contest.

