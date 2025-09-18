Benfica - soon to be managed by Jose Mourinho - could face stern competition from a fellow European giant for the signature of Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, according to a report.

Benfica could face stern competition from a fellow European giant for the signature of Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, according to a report.

Speculation over Bernardo’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium has been rife ever since he publicly stated in January 2023 that he would be keen to begin a "new project".

The 31-year-old Lisbon-born playmaker has made it clear in the past that he intends to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to his boyhood club Benfica before he decides to retire.

Bernardo began his professional career with Benfica and made just three senior appearances for the club before joining French outfit Monaco in 2014.

The 103-cap Portugal international has since established himself as a world-class player and a club legend at Man City over the last nine years, making over 400 appearances and winning 17 trophies.

Benfica planning to lure Bernardo Silva back to boyhood club

Widely regarded as a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s machine, Bernardo has won six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League, and he was an integral part of the Man City squad that won a historic treble in the 2022-23 campaign.

Bernardo - who has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January - revealed in June that he had “options” to leave City this summer, before suggesting that the 2025-26 season could be his last at the club following confirmation of his new captaincy role.

Benfica presidential candidate Joao Noronha Lopes has confirmed that Bernardo will have a “contract pending” in January if he is elected as the club’s new president at the end of next month.

The Portuguese giants are preparing for significant change, and one big alternation is already in the works as Jose Mourinho is soon set to be announced as the club’s new head coach following the dismissal of Bruno Lage earlier this week.

Mourinho is sure to be in favour of Benfica’s pursuit of Bernardo, but the Eagles may be forced to enter a battle for his signature next year.

Juventus enter race for Benfica-linked Bernardo Silva

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are ‘targeting’ Bernardo and continue to hold internal discussions over the possibility to signing a new attacking midfielder.

The report adds that Juve are gathering initial information from Bernardo’s entourage, but the player is currently focused on what could prove to be his final year at Man City and also hopes to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

It is claimed that Juve will consider following in the footsteps of fellow Serie A clubs AC Milan and Napoli, who have recently made high-profile signings of experienced players in their 30s.

While Milan successfully lured 40-year-old Luka Modric to San Siro on a free transfer from Real Madrid this summer, champions Napoli signed 34-year-old Kevin De Bruyne following the expiration of his contract at Man City in June.