Preview: Benfica vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 01 Jan 2026 23:45

Benfica will look to kickstart 2026 on a positive note as they welcome Estoril Praia to the Estadio da Luz on Saturday for 17 of the Primeira Liga.

The Eagles sit third in the Portuguese top-flight standings, five points adrift of second-placed Sporting Lisbon and 10 behind leaders Porto, while recent positive results have lifted the Canaries into the top half of the table.

Match preview

Looking to revive fading hopes of a title push, Benfica will be keen to burst out of the blocks in the new year after 2025 ended on a slightly disappointing note.

While a trip to Braga is rarely straightforward, Jose Mourinho would have been frustrated to see his side’s four-game winning streak across all competitions halted by a 2-2 draw against the Archbishops in their final outing of the year.

In a tense contest where momentum swung both ways, Benfica struck first through Nicolas Otamendi, but the hosts responded with two quick goals heading into the break before Fredrik Aursnes restored parity in the 53rd minute to extend the Eagles’ unbeaten league run.

One of only two sides yet to taste defeat in the Primeira Liga this season, Benfica’s difficulty in keeping pace with the top two has largely stemmed from an inability to turn draws into victories, having been held six times in their opening 16 fixtures.

At least half of those stalemates came in fixtures they would have been expected to win on paper, even if draws against three of last season’s top-four sides can be excused, while home shares with Santa Clara, Rio Ave and Casa Pia underline the Reds’s inconsistency on their own turf.

Indeed, Benfica have won just four of their eight league games at Da Luz this term, although their most recent outing at the ground ended in a 1-0 win over Famalicao.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after ending a four-game winless run across all competitions (D1, L3) by recording back-to-back victories, starting with a narrow 1-0 win over Braga before a commanding 4-1 success against Alverca last weekend.

Yanis Begraoui was the standout performer in that latter encounter, netting twice, while a brace of own goals from Bastien Meupiyou also aided the Canaries, rendering Amorim’s 67th-minute effort little more than a consolation.

As a result, Ian Cathro’s side sit ninth in the standings with 20 points from five wins and as many draws after 16 Primeira Liga games and will fancy their chances of taking something on Saturday, even if four of their six league defeats have come on the road.

One win from seven away top-flight outings further underlines Estoril’s struggles on their travels, a record that does not bode well given they face a Benfica side that has won each of the last seven league meetings between the teams.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

D

W

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

D

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

W

W

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Benfica will remain without Dodi Lukebakio and Leandro Barreiro, with both sidelined by ankle injuries, while Henrique Araujo is also expected to miss out again due to a muscle problem.

Bruma (Achilles) and Alexander Bah (ACL) continue their recovery, while Samuel Soares’s omission last time out raised questions over his fitness; however, that is not expected to cause major concern for Mourinho, with first-choice goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin available.

A similar lineup to the one fielded last time out could be deployed, with Vangelis Pavlidis set to lead the line again as he looks to add to his 13 league goals, having slipped one behind Sporting’s Luis Javier Suarez in the Golden Boot race.

For Estoril, Begraoui — who has scored eight times in the Primeira Liga this season — will aim to make another impact from the flanks, while Rafik Guitane, currently the league’s most effective dribbler, is expected to pose a threat from the opposite side.

Cathro may also stick with his winning formula from the previous outing, particularly with Andre Lacximicant’s availability uncertain following his absence last time out, meaning Alejandro Marques could lead the line for a second consecutive match.

The visitors are likely to be without Or Israelov again due to a thigh issue, while Xeka and Goncalo Costa remain sidelined with injuries.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, T Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Aursnes, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; P Carvalho, Bacher, Boma; Amaral, Holsgrove, Orellana, J Carvalho; Guitane, Marques, Begraoui

We say: Benfica 3-1 Estoril Praia

With a 10-point gap to the summit already daunting, any further slip-up would severely dent Benfica’s title hopes.

While their home performances have been uneven, the Eagles are expected to claim victory in a fixture they have dominated in recent years, even if Estoril’s momentum allows them a consolation.



