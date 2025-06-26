Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash with Benfica.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is expected to recall some of his key players for Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash with Benfica at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

A total of eight changes were made by the West Londoners for a 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis on Wednesday having previously lost 3-1 to Group D winners Flamengo, and Maresca is likely to freshen up his team once again.

Robert Sanchez is expected to replace Filip Jorgensen in goal and defensive trio Reece James, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella could all return to the back four, while Tosin Adarabioyo is hoping to retain his starting spot at centre-back after scoring last time out.

Enzo Fernandez assisted Chelsea’s opening two goals against Tunis and he is set to start again in midfield against his former club, with Moises Caicedo expected to join him at the expense of Romeo Lavia.

Like Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto watched on as unused substitutes on Wednesday, and the refreshed attacking duo should return to the first XI against Benfica, with Palmer taking up the number 10 role and Neto - who has scored two goals in as many Club World Cup games - set to start on either flank along with Noni Madueke.

With Nicolas Jackson to serve the second and final game of a two-match suspension this weekend, summer signing Liam Delap will continue to lead the line and will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet once again after netting his first goal for the Blues against Tunis.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Delap

