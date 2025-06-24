Chelsea learn how many games Nicolas Jackson will miss after his red card against Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

FIFA has determined how many games that Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will miss at the Club World Cup.

On Friday, the Senegal international started on the substitutes' bench against Flamengo before being introduced as a 64th-minute substitute.

However, within four minutes, the 23-year-old was walking off the pitch for a studs-up challenge on Lucas Ayrton.

As a result, Jackson was handed an immediate one-match ban, subsequently ruling him out of Tuesday's fixture versus Esperance Tunis.

Head coach Enzo Maresca left Jackson out of Monday's brief training session courtesy of not being in his plans for the Group D decider.

Jackson learns Club World Cup ban

The hope would have been for the forward to come back into contention should Chelsea earn a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Instead, it has been revealed that an extra game has been added to his suspension, leaving him sidelined for two matches.

With there being no grounds for Chelsea to appeal, the punishment is set in stone for the game with the Tunisian side and a potential last-16 date with Bayern Munich.

Liam Delap is now expected to start Tuesday's game with Chelsea requiring a point to book their place in the knockout stages.

Not his first ban...

As well as potentially not featuring again in the United States, Jackson will also serve a one-match ban at the start of 2025-26.

The former Villarreal man has already served two games of a three-match suspension for a red card at Newcastle United on May 11.

Consequently, Jackson could be without a competitive appearance until Chelsea travel to West Ham United in the Premier League, August 23 the date for the trip to the London Stadium.