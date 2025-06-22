Sports Mole previews the Club World Cup group-stage fixture between ES Tunis and Chelsea, including team news, predicted lineups and recent form.

Chelsea will qualify for the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup providing that they avoid defeat against Esperance Tunis in Tuesday's battle between the two sides in Philadelphia.

The Blues are second in Group D, three points behind already-qualified Flamengo, while they are level on points with ES Tunis ahead of what is shaping up to be a huge game.

Match preview

Tunis opened their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo on June 17, but they bounced back in impressive fashion last time out, recording a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC.

The Red and Yellows are third in Group D on three points, level with Chelsea, and they would advance to the last-16 stage of the tournament with a victory over the Premier League team on Tuesday.

A draw, though, would not be enough, as Chelsea have the superior goal difference.

Maher Kanzari's side qualified for the Club World Cup as the best-ranked eligible team in the CAF four-year ranking, and they are in the finals of the competition for the fourth time, previously competing in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Tunis have actually only lost once in all competitions since the start of April, which was the two-goal reverse to Flamengo, and they will enter this game in a confident mood due to their success over LAFC.

Chelsea, meanwhile, opened their tournament with a straightforward 2-0 win over LAFC, and they then took a 1-0 lead in their second match in the competition against Flamengo on June 20.

Flamengo turned the game around to win 3-1, though, with Chelsea having Nicolas Jackson sent off in a very disappointing second half, and Enzo Maresca's side therefore have work to do to advance to the round of 16.

As mentioned, the Blues are in charge of second spot due to their superior goal difference, so a win or a draw on Tuesday would be enough for them to advance to the next round of the competition.

However, a second defeat in as many matches would see them eliminated, and there would be serious questions asked if the English side did not manage to advance into the next stage.

Chelsea qualified for the competition as winners of the 2020-21 Champions League, and they are playing in the finals for the third time, previously competing in 2012 and 2021, and the London club were champions in their last participation.

ES Tunis Club World Cup form:

LW

ES Tunis form (all competitions):

DWWWLW

Chelsea Club World Cup form:

WL

Chelsea form (all competitions):

LWWWWL

Team News

ES Tunis could name an unchanged side from the one that started the success over LAFC last time out.

Youcef Belaili is one of the team's outstanding players, and the 33-year-old will again feature in a forward area, while there should again be a spot through the middle for Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Elias Mokwana will be another danger to Chelsea in a wide area, with the 25-year-old set to start, and there will also be a spot in the middle of the ES Tunis defence for Yassine Meriah.

Chelsea will be without the services of Jackson following his red card against Flamengo last time out.

The Blues will otherwise have the same squad available from the clash with Flamengo, and there is once again expected to be a spot through the middle for summer arrival Liam Delap.

There could be a change at right-back, with Reece James potentially moving back into that position from midfield, which would allow Noni Madueke to come into the XI in the final third of the field.

ES Tunis possible starting lineup:

Ben Said; Ben Ali, Tougai, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Mokwana, Guenichi, Ogbelu, Konate; Belaili; Rodrigo

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Delap

We say: ES Tunis 1-2 Chelsea

This will not be a straightforward match for Chelsea, as ES Tunis have a lot of quality, but we are expecting the Blues to navigate their way into the next round of the competition courtesy of a narrow success.

