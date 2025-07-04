With just three rounds remaining, Sports Mole takes a look at the contenders to be crowned top scorer - and claim the golden boot - at this year's Club World Cup.

Though the main prize at FIFA's revamped Club World Cup is the crown of global champions, there are always individual awards to be handed out at the end of any major tournament.

With many of the game's top stars on show in the USA, it is no surprise to see several familiar contenders scrapping it out for perhaps the most prestigious of all - the golden boot.

Heading into the quarter-finals, a veteran playmaker somewhat surprisingly leads the way, but a whole gaggle of players are still chasing down top spot.

So, Sports Mole takes a thorough look through the goal rankings at this year's Club World Cup.

FOUR GOALS

Defying his advancing age, Angel Di Maria signed off a storied stay in European club football by bagging four penalties for Benfica, before the Portuguese giants crashed out.

After scoring three times in the group stage, the Argentinian star then moved ahead of the chasing pack, converting another spot kick in his team's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

However, he will not be able to increase that tally, leaving hopes of golden boot glory hanging by a thread: the 37-year-old's rivals could have as many as three games left to overtake him.

THREE GOALS

Leading Di Maria's closest pursuers, Harry Kane moved within one of the leader with a brace in Bayern Munich's last-16 victory over Flamengo.

Winner of the 2018 World Cup's golden boot, Kane clearly has the pedigree to add yet another ornament to his crowded mantelpiece, but he is just one of several players on three goals.

While the England striker somehow missed out, Bayern teammates Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise filled their boots in a 10-goal thrashing of Auckland City, so they both have a trio of strikes so far.

Another Bundesliga star, Serhou Guirassy sits alongside them, having netted both goals in Borussia Dortmund's knockout win over Monterrey to set up a tantalising quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has also struck three times, while Real Madrid academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia is a surprise candidate on the same mark.

After notching twice in the group stage, Garcia scored the header that eliminated Juventus; but main man Kylian Mbappe is now back in action, so the young forward's minutes may be more limited.

Not to be ruled out, despite occupying such illustrious company, Al-Hilal's Marcos Leonardo has also benefited from the absence of a teammate, finding the net three times as Aleksandar Mitrovic watched on from the sidelines.

His dramatic double ended Manchester City's hopes of defending their title, and two of the English club's players - Phil Foden and Erling Haaland - scored three but are now out of contention.

Furthermore, Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, Al Ahly's Wessam Abou Ali and Monterrey forward German Berterame are no longer able to claim top spot.

TWO GOALS

Sitting further back but still very much in the mix, there are six men still taking part at this Club World Cup who have a tally of two goals.

After contributing to Bayern's ruthless plundering of Kiwi part-timers, Kingsley Coman and soon-to-depart folk hero Thomas Muller each have a couple of strikes to their name.

Once a Bundesliga rival of the Bavarians while with Bayer Leverkusen, Paulinho of Palmeiras also has two - including the vital extra-time finish that saw off Botafogo in the last 16.

Paris Saint-Germain pair Joao Neves and Achraf Hakimi both play a little deeper - albeit they are given freedom to roam - yet neither can be entirely counted out, due to PSG's free-flowing style.

Recently likened to his new manager's old Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has also been allowed to raid forward during this tournament.

Entrusted with the armband while Luka Modric remains benched, the Uruguayan powerhouse tops most of Madrid's attacking stats this summer, so it would not be a big surprise if he goes on to take the golden boot.