Result: Hazard brothers help Belgium crush Cyprus

Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard have scored three goals between them to set Belgium on the way to a 4-0 win over Cyprus in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Brussels.

The Red Devils, already assured of a place in Russia next year, took the lead through the older Hazard brother, who found space on the edge of the box on 12 minutes to drill an effort low inside the right-hand post.

Thorgan, in Belgium's starting XI alongside his brother for the first time, then doubled the hosts' advantage seven minutes after the restart, slotted into an unguarded net from close range after a shot rebounded off a defender.

In the 63rd minute, Cypriot defender Giorgios Merkis gave away a penalty, which the Chelsea attacker rattled beyond the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Kostas Panayi, who got a hand on the ball but could not keep it out.

The rout at the King Baudouin Stadium was rounded off with a goal from the fit-again Romelu Lukaku, who was brought on as a substitute by Roberto Martinez on 66 minutes and drilled home from Axel Witsel's delivery 12 minutes later.