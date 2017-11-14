Result: Landmark Lukaku goal downs Japan

Romelu Lukaku becomes Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer by finding the net in their 1-0 win over Japan.

Romelu Lukaku has become Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer by netting his side's winner in their 1-0 friendly victory over Japan.

The Blue Samurai defended well until the final 20 minutes when the Manchester United striker headed home his 31st international goal, setting a new record for the Red Devils.

The visitors marked Kevin de Bruyne and Dries Mertens out of the match, but failed to pick up West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli on the wing in the 72nd minute, allowing him to supply the cross that Lukaku nodded in.

Lukaku, who was instrumental in Belgium's qualifying campaign for next summer's World Cup finals, also bagged a brace last weekend when Roberto Martinez's side drew 3-3 draw with Mexico.

Both Japan and Belgium will be in action in the World Cup, having secured automatic qualification to the tournament.