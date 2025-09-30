Bayern Munich are willing to hand a new contract to Liverpool-linked defender Dayot Upamecano, whose current deal is set to expire next year.

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their reported pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds were in the market for a new centre-back during the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace man Marc Guehi a target.

The England international was mightily close to signing on the dotted line at Anfield, even completing a medical on Merseyside on deadline day.

However, with the Eagles unable to source an adequate replacement for Guehi, he was forced to remain at Selhurst Park until the New Year at the earliest.

The centre-back and company got one over Arne Slot's side on Saturday, when Palace became the first team to defeat Liverpool in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool suffer major blow in Upamecano pursuit

As the calendar year reaches its conclusion, eyes are beginning to look towards the January window, when Liverpool could add reinforcements at centre-back.

However, the Reds have suffered a blow in the potential hunt of Bayern Munich defender Upamecano, who could be set to remain at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking earlier this month, director of the Bavarian giants Max Eberl explained how he is not surprised by the interest from clubs for the Frenchman.

The higher-up at the German side also stated that the club are looking to extend the terms of Upamecano and convince the player of the sporting project.

The 26-year-old's current contract with the Bundesliga winners expires at the end of the campaign, meaning that Liverpool could swoop in for a free transfer.

Where do Liverpool go in January?

Following their failure to get Guehi's move over the line during the summer, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate remain the undisputed first-choice pairing at centre-back for Liverpool.

Joe Gomez is currently the backup option, with the former England international linked with a switch away from Anfield in the near future.

Arguably, it should be Liverpool's priority to bring either Guehi or Upamecano to the club over the winter window to bolster options in that area of the pitch.