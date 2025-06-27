Chelsea and Real Madrid reportedly suffer a major setback to their hopes of signing Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, who has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Woltemade impressed in his first season with Stuttgart following his arrival from fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last summer.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals in 33 competitive appearances in 2024-25, including goals in each of his five DFB-Pokal appearances in Stuttgart's run to their first cup triumph in 28 years.

Woltemade has also been impressive at the European Under-21 Championship, which is currently taking place in Slovakia.

The German Under-21 international is leading the race for the Golden Boot, having scored six goals in four appearances to help his country set up a final meeting with England on Saturday.

Bayern agree Woltemade deal

Woltemade's impressive form has led to links with a number of top European clubs this summer.

Chelsea are among those who have been linked with a move, while Real Madrid have recently emerged as a contender for the player's signature.

However, Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to be left disappointed, with Bayern in pole position to secure Woltemade's services.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have reached a full agreement with the player over a five-year contract.

Woltemade is keen to make the move to the Allianz Arena this summer, but there could still be a stumbling block to a potential transfer.

Bayern yet to agree Woltemade fee

Bayern are yet to open negotiations with Stuttgart, who are keen to keep Woltemade as part of Sebastian Hoeness's side.

Stuttgart are under no contractual pressure to sell the highly-rated attacker, with his deal set to run until the summer of 2028.

In a fresh update, Plettenberg has revealed that the player has informed Stuttgart of his desire to join Vincent Kompany's side this summer.

Woltemade has turned down the chance to extend his contract with his current employers, as he looks to push through a transfer to the Bundesliga champions.

There is an expectation that Bayern will look to kick off negotiations with Stuttgart once the Under-21 Euros have finished.