Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade allegedly emerges as a target for Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid's desire to bring a new forward to Bernabeu this summer has allegedly led to them seriously considering a move for Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade.

The 23-year-old scored 17 times in 33 appearances for Stuttgart during the 2024-25 campaign, including a record of 12 goals in 28 outings in the top flight of German football.

Woltemade has also been excellent for Germany Under-21s at this summer's European Championship, scoring six times and registering three assists to help set up a final against England Under-21s this weekend.

There are expected to be a lot of eyes on the Stuttgart forward in the final, with Chelsea also believed to be keen on the 6ft 6in centre-forward.

According to Fichajes, Woltemade's performances have caught the attention of Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants considering making a move for the Germany international during this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid 'eyeing German forward Woltemade'

Woltemade has a contract with Stuttgart until the summer of 2028, and it has been suggested that the German outfit value him in the region of €60m (£51m), so it would not be a bargain deal for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation, with the Bundesliga champions always in the market for the best talents in the country.

Woltemade came through the youth system at Werder Bremen before representing their first team on 51 occasions, but he only scored twice for the club.

Stuttgart signed the forward in the summer of 2024, and he had an excellent 2024-25 campaign, which has led to a number of clubs expressing an interest in his services.

Why do Real Madrid want another forward?

Real Madrid have a certain Kylian Mbappe as their starting centre-forward, and the France international managed 43 goals in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and the arriving Franco Mastantuono are also part of Real Madrid's attacking options, but it is understood that head coach Xabi Alonso wants to sign a striker capable of offering a different threat.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir, West Ham United's Niclas Fullkrug and Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino are also among the names being linked with a switch to Bernabeu to fill the role.

However, bringing in Woltemade would be more of a statement considering how impressive he has been for Germany Under-21s this summer, and the striker will be aiming to fire his side to the European Championship title on Saturday.