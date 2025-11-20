Bayern Munich president Herbet Hainer addresses the future of Dayot Upamecano, who he admits has admirers across Europe, with Real Madrid credited with interest.

Bayern Munich president Herbet Hainer has expressed confidence that Dayot Upamecano will extend his contract despite interest from Real Madrid.

The Bavarians are enjoying an unprecedented start to the season, with the club winning 16 of their 17 matches in all competitions, but they did draw 2-2 with Union Berlin prior to the November international break.

Centre-back Upamecano has been key to the team's success, though boss Vincent Kompany faces the prospect of losing the defender for free given his contract expires in the summer.

The Frenchman has been consistently linked to Real Madrid, but Bayern president Hainer was confident that he would stay at the Allianz Arena, telling Sky Germany: "I'm optimistic. Everything I hear, even when I talk to him myself: He likes it incredibly well at Bayern, he feels incredibly comfortable, also feels incredibly comfortable with the coach.

"[I hope] of course that it works out for us. But as I said, at the end of the day, the contract has to be signed first.

"[It is no surprise to us that] a player like him, who plays so well, is also courted by other clubs."

Upamecano is free to negotiate with foreign teams in January, and he could sign a pre-contract agreement with Real if there was an offer on the table.

Why Real Madrid want Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano

Real Madrid started a revamp of their backline in the summer, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold to as a play right-back, as well as Dean Huijsen to function as a centre-back.

Alvaro Carreras was also brought in to play on the left side of defence, and signing Upamecano would complete Xabi Alonso's new backline.

The Bayern defender has at times been criticised for high-profile errors, but he has started the 2025-26 season in excellent form, and his improved composure has allowed his ability in possession to shine through.

Upamecano is arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world on the ball, with the 27-year-old ranked ninth amongst all Bundesliga players for passes into the final third this season (58).

Could Dayot Upamecano transfer have significant impact on European market?

Summer 2026 may see a number of defenders switch clubs, and the potential destination of Upamecano could impact the transfer activity of several players.

Real have been linked with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who can also leave for free at the end of the season, and Los Blancos could become Alonso's primary target if he cannot convince Upamecano to leave Bayern.

Liverpool would need to replace Konate, and they may look to Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, but they have also been linked with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The destination of Upamecano may have significant ramifications across Europe, and Bayern will be keen to keep their backline as settled as possible.