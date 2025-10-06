Bayern Munich nine Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Germany in the coming seasons, and Bavarian chief Christoph Freund addresses his contract situation.

Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund has claimed that Harry Kane can envisage himself staying beyond his current contract despite links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The English striker has enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2025-26 season, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in just 10 games.

Many have argued that Kane is an early frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, and it is hard to disagree considering his exceptional form.

The Bayern man is only contracted to the club until the summer of 2027, and there have been rumours of a release clause in his deal.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Freund insisted that the forward could stay beyond his current terms, saying: "Both us and Harry Kane's side can easily imagine continuing together beyond the end of the current contract.

"Harry feels very comfortable in Munich. That's why we hope he'll stay in Munich for a few more years."

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move back to former club Tottenham Hotspur, while the likes of Manchester United have also been credited with a tentative interest.

Why Harry Kane should stay in the Bundesliga

Kane has found the adaptation to life in the Bundesliga straightforward, and he even became the quickest ever player to score 100 goals for a single club in Europe's top-five leagues, achieving the feat in 104 games.

If the Englishman stays in Germany and continues to perform at a high level, then he could write himself further into the Bavarians' history books, raising his profile as a legend of the game.

Should he decide to remain with current boss Vincent Kompany, he will likely have numerous opportunities to win the Champions League given Bayern are usually considered amongst the favourites to win the competition.

Since the Bundesliga title that the German side won last season was the first piece of silverware in Kane's career, the striker may view remaining where he is as the best way to collect as many medals as possible before calling time on his career.

Why Harry Kane should return to the Premier League

Kane is currently the Premier League's second leading scorer in history, with only Alan Shearer (260) bettering his tally of 213 goals.

Considering the Bayern man has netted at least 21 league goals in eight of the past 11 seasons, as well as at least 25 in six of his last 10 campaigns, it would not be surprising if he managed to break Shearer's record if he returned to England.

Thomas Frank has proven himself to be an excellent manager in the Premier League, and perhaps he will have Spurs in a position to challenge for major honours by the time Kane's contract expires.

Winning the Premier League with Tottenham - or any major trophy - would also help close the story on his career with the club on an emphatic note.