Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has allegedly told Bayern Munich that he is open to joining them during this summer's transfer window.

As was the case last summer, there is huge speculation surrounding the Spain international's future, with a number of clubs believed to be keen to sign him ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Athletic are said to be working to sign Williams to a new contract, with the Basque outfit believed to be willing to hand him a pay increase in a bid to prevent him leaving this summer.

Barcelona activated the €58m (£49m) release clause in his Athletic contract last year, but he rejected a switch to the Catalan giants in order to remain with the Lions.

Williams is said to be open to leaving San Mames this summer, though, with the Spaniard seemingly ready to make the next step in his career.

Williams 'open to Bayern switch' this summer

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to lead the Premier League interest in Williams, while Bayern continue to be heavily linked with his services, as the Bundesliga giants look for a replacement for Leroy Sane.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Williams has told Bayern that he can imagine making the move to Munich during this summer's transfer window.

Plettenberg claims that Bayern are now 'actively working on a deal' for the Spaniard, although an agreement has not yet been reached, with Williams demanding huge wages.

Vincent Kompany's side had allegedly been hopeful of convincing Paris Saint-Germain to sell Bradley Barcola but have been unsuccessful in their attempts.

How will the situation play out?

Williams rejected a move to Barcelona last year, which was some call to make, but it is understood that he is now ready to leave Athletic after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

The forward only managed 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances for the Lions last term, and he struggled with a troublesome groin issue for long spells.

Williams has shown his quality at the highest level with Spain, though, and he is one of the most in-demand attackers in world football, especially considering his release clause.

The Euro 2024 winner has a record of 31 goals and 30 assists in 167 appearances for Athletic in all competitions, including 16 goals and 22 assists in 132 outings in Spain's top flight.