Preview: Benfica vs Bayern - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Benfica and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica will qualify for the next stage of the Club World Cup should they avoid defeat when they face off against Bayern Munich on Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.

Benfica beat Auckland City 6-0 on June 20 and have four points from their two group games, and the Portuguese side only need to draw against Bayern, who have six points and have already advanced to the round of 16.

Match preview

The Primeira Liga club brushed aside Auckland, though they only scored their first in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time, but the floodgates opened in the second half given the victors created six big chances and did not face a shot from inside the box.

Manager Bruno Lage has already achieved history given his side had never qualified for the Club World Cup, and while they had twice participated in the competition’s predecessor - the Intercontinental Cup – they lost both matches they played in those tournaments.

Benfica ended the 2024-25 season as runners-up in the Portuguese top flight, with their placement and tally of 80 points matching what they achieved in 2023-24.

The Eagles’ form heading into Tuesday’s clash is poor considering their win against Auckland was their first in five outings, though they were beaten just once in that period.

Lage’s side have found the back of the net in each of their past 17 matches, and they scored at least twice on 13 occasions in those games.

Meanwhile, Bayern emerged as 2-1 victors against Argentinian opponents Boca Juniors on Saturday, becoming the first side to beat a South American team in the Club World Cup in 10 matches.

Boss Vincent Kompany’s players mustered 11 shots and four attempts on target against Boca, whereas his team had averaged nearly 19 efforts and 7.5 shots on target in the Bundesliga per game last term.

Bayern only need a point to top the group, and finishing first would ensure they play the runners-up of either group B, D, F or H.

The Bavarians boast a phenomenal record against Benfica considering they are undefeated in their last seven matches against their opponents, winning six times while scoring 20 goals.

Kompany has not overseen a defeat in nine fixtures – achieving six victories – and they netted three or more goals in five of their past seven games.

Benfica Club World Cup form:





D



W





Benfica form (all competitions):





W



D



D



L



D



W





Bayern Munich Club World Cup form:





W



W





Bayern Munich form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



W



W





Team News

Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva can be expected to play beside veteran Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of defence.

Elsewhere, midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Leandro Barreiro are candidates to start in the middle of the pitch following their strong performances against Auckland City.

Attacker Angel Di Maria netted twice against Auckland, and he could play in the forward line with Vangelis Pavlidis, Kerem Akturkoglu and Gianluca Prestianni.

Bayen boss Kompany will still want to top the group and can therefore be expected to name a strong XI, with the likes of Josip Stanisic and Jonathan Tah likely to play in defence.

Joshua Kimmich was partnered by Leon Goretzka against Boca, and the pair could continue in midfield on Tuesday.

Thomas Muller picked up an injury last time out, so Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman may be selected behind striker Harry Kane instead.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Kokcu; Di Maria, Prestianni, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Stanisic, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

We say: Benfica 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern could look to substitute players early in the second half in order to avoid injury, and doing so may benefit Benfica.

Kompany will still expect his team to claim all three points, especially as his side have been phenomenal in the final third, and they are likely to score multiple goals.

Previews by email