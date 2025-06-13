Preview: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup clash between Bayern Munich and Auckland City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In each side’s first game of the revamped Club World Cup in the United States of America, Bayern Munich will play Auckland City at TQL Stadium on Sunday.

The German club come into clash as Bundesliga champions, while Auckland are third in the New Zealand National League, and the sides will compete in a four-team group alongside Benfica and Boca Juniors.

Match preview

Bayern reclaimed their Bundesliga crown in 2024-25, with their points tally of 82 points 13 more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians ended the season as the division’s leading scorers, netting 99 times in 34 league matches, their joint second-best return since 1972–73.

At the other end of the pitch, the German club conceded 32 goals, at least 11 better than any of the other 17 top-flight clubs.

Boss Vincent Kompany will want to improve upon his record in knockout competitions considering his side were eliminated by Inter Milan in the quarter-final of the Champions League, while Bayer Leverkusen knocked his team out of the DFB-Pokal in the round of 16.

The Bundesliga champions have twice won the Club World Cup, once in 2013 and most recently in 2020, beating Raja Casablanca and Tigres UANL in finals respectively.

Bayern ended the 2024-25 campaign in excellent form, avoiding defeat in their last seven outings while scoring 20, conceding seven and keeping four clean sheets.

As for Auckland, their points tally of 25 in New Zealand’s top flight is just four fewer than first-placed Birkenhead United, who they will face at the end of July.

It should be noted that they managed to achieve a 2-0 victory against Hekari United FC in the final of the OFC Champions League, winning the competition for a fourth consecutive campaign.

The Navy Blues’ record at both ends of the pitch is strong, with the club’s return of 22 goals scored and 14 conceded in the league making them the division’s fifth-best offensive and second-best defensive side.

Head coach Paul Posa’s side come into Sunday’s clash having won three of their past four matches – drawing once – while preventing their opponents from scoring on two occasions.

Though Auckland City can claim to be Oceania's best team given their continental record, their players are part-time pros, who are used to playing in front of a home crowd of just 3,500.

TQL Stadium holds a capacity of 26,000, and the change of venue and opponent will be drastic for Posa’s team as they are facing one of Europe’s best sides.

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):





D



W



W



D



W



W













Auckland City form (all competitions):





L



L



D



W



W



W





Team News

While Kompany will want to ensure his side can win the competition given the significant prize money on offer, it would be surprising if he went as strong as possible considering the quality gap to Auckland.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could be protected by centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Eric Dier, while Dayot Upamecano could feature later in the tournament.

Joshua Kimmich may start in midfield alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic, while Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane could play as wingers, the latter of whom is unlikely to play the entirety of the tournament considering his contract expires at the end of the month.

Harry Kane is certain to appear, and given Jamal Musiala is a doubt, perhaps Thomas Muller will start in an advanced role alongside the number nine.

Auckland are likely to start goalkeeper Conor Tracey behind a defence consisting of Adam Bell, Nikko Boxall, Adam Mitchell and Nathan Lobo.

Midfielders Gerard Garriga, Michael Den Heijer and Mario Ilich are candidates to play in the middle of the pitch, while Dylan Manickun, Myer Bevan and Joe Lee may start in the forward line.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Kane

Auckland City possible starting lineup:

Tracey; Bell, Boxall, Mitchell, Lobo; Garriga, Den Heijer, Ilich; Manickun, Bevan, Lee

We say: Bayern Munich 5-0 Auckland City

The likelihood of an upset is low given Bayern boast a considerable advantage in terms of individual quality.

Attackers like Kane will be eager to get off the mark in their group, so expect a comfortable win for the Bundesliga club against Auckland City.

