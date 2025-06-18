Sports Mole looks at how Bayern Munich could line up for their Club World Cup clash against Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Bayern Munich will hope the XI that they field against Boca Juniors in the Club World Cup is strong enough to claim their second victory in their four-team group.

Shot-stopper Manuel Neuer is certain to be selected between the posts, and given Dayot Upamecano was brought on as a substitute last time out, perhaps he will be afforded a start in central defence.

Jonathan Tah is likely to partner him in the heart of the backline, while Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro could be fielded as full-backs.

However, defenders Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae will play no part against Boca as a result of injury issues.





In the middle of the pitch, Joshua Kimmich's place in the XI can be pencilled in, and he could be paired with Aleksandar Pavlovic in a double pivot.

Harry Kane failed to find the back of the net against Auckland City on June 15 despite his side scoring 10, and he will want to get off the mark in the Club World Cup.

The striker could be flanked by Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise, while Jamal Musiala is a candidate to start as an attacking midfielder.

Bayern possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane