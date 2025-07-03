Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bayern Munich could line up for Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany will ponder making a couple of changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Centre-back Kim Min-jae is closing in on a return from an Achilles injury, but he is unlikely to feature in this fixture, while Leroy Sane has officially left Bayern to join Galatasaray after playing his final game for the club in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Flamengo in the last 16.

Club legend Thomas Muller will depart following the conclusion of the Club World Cup and could therefore make his 756th and final appearance for Bayern - most likely as a substitute - if Kompany’s side are to lose against PSG.

Kingsley Coman was taken off with a muscle problem in the second half of the win over Flamengo, but the winger is understood to have not sustained a serious injury and is expected to resume full training this week.

The Frenchman could therefore be fit to battle with Muller, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala for a start in the final third, the latter of whom is hoping to force his way back into the first XI after beginning as a substitute last time out.

Talisman Harry Kane scored his 40th and 41st goals of the season across all competitions in the win over Flamengo and few will be surprised to see the England striker lead the line once again.

While Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are set to continue in midfield, Kompany will weigh up whether to stick with Josip Stanisic at left-back or recall Raphael Guerreiro who started each of the previous three matches in the group stage.

New signing Jonathan Tah is expected to resume his partnership with Dayot Upamecano at centre-back, and Konrad Laimer is set to continue ahead of Sacha Boey at right-back, while 39-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will captain the Bavarians between the sticks.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

