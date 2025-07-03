Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

Luis Enrique is set to make a late call on Ousmane Dembele’s involvement in Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ballon d’Or contender Dembele missed all three group-stage fixtures with a thigh injury, but he made a welcome return in PSG’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Inter Miami in last weekend’s round-of-16 clash, coming off the substitutes’ bench for the final half-hour.

It remains to be seen whether Dembele will be fit to start, so Enrique could stick with a front three of Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Goncalo Ramos is another forward available for selection.

Enrique could be tempted to freshen up his side in a couple of positions, but he is likely to stick with the same 4-3-3 lineup that began the win over Inter Miami.

Rising star Joao Neves scored twice in PSG's last-16 victory and the 20-year-old is expected to continue in centre-midfield alongside Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz.

Achraf Hakimi was also on the scoresheet last time out and he is set to keep his place at right-back, joining Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes in the back four that will protect goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

