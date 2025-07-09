Harry Kane reflects on Bayern Munich's Club World Cup exit and eyes another shot in 2029.

Harry Kane bowed out of the Club World Cup following Bayern Munich’s 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. The England captain netted three of Bayern’s 16 goals during the tournament and shared his impressions of FIFA’s revamped format via the “Cleats Club” platform.

Unlike managers Luis Enrique and Niko Kovac, who raised concerns about pitch conditions, Kane offered a far more positive assessment.

“I thought the World Cup was very well organised. Really enjoyed it. I liked the stadiums, the games, the different experiences,” said the 31-year-old.

Kane, a key figure for Bayern, was unfortunately involved in the costly mistake that led to PSG’s opener. The quarter-final clash had been finely poised until that point, and the outcome left the striker disappointed.

“It’s not as if we couldn’t have won on another day, but that’s football,” he added, while also acknowledging the setback of Jamal Musiala’s serious injury.

Will Kane stay at Bayern until 2029?

Since swapping Tottenham for Bayern Munich in August 2023, Kane has been under contract with the German champions until June 2027—two years before the next edition of the Club World Cup. Despite the early exit, the forward is already hoping to return to the tournament.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to playing again in four years.”

With the elimination against PSG, the only silverware heading to the Allianz Arena this season is the Bundesliga title — Kane’s first major honour. Bayern were knocked out in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal by Bayer Leverkusen and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage against Inter Milan.

Reflecting on the campaign, Kane said:

“It was a difficult season. Some positives, obviously having won the German Championship, and some complicated things in other competitions.”

Now on his summer break, Kane is focused on recharging with family before returning for the 2025-26 campaign.

“We’ll be ready in a few weeks.”

This article was originally published on Trivela.