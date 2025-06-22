Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Benfica and Bayern Munich.

German champions Bayern Munich will look to seal top spot when they take on Portuguese giants Benfica in their final group game on Tuesday.

The Bavarians are sitting in pole position and two points above their second-placed opponents, who still have work to do to seal their place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the matchday three meeting.

What time does Benfica vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

For UK audiences, the all-European contest will take place at 8pm on Tuesday evening, with the match taking place at the same time as the group's other match between Auckland City and Boca Juniors.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kick off on Tuesday afternoon.

Where is Benfica vs. Bayern Munich being played?

Benfica and Bayern will face off at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which has a capacity of 74,867.

The stadium will hold its first game of the tournament on Sunday when Real Madrid lock horns with Pachuca in Group H.

How to watch Benfica vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament; however, this game has not been one of the matches selected for free-to-air TV.

Online streaming

Do not worry, though, because you can watch the game for free on the DAZN website or app, as long as you subscribe to their service.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shortly after the final whistle.

You can also visit the DAZN Football YouTube page to access full match highlights, while there are usually first-half recaps uploaded to the channel.

What is at stake for Benfica vs. Bayern Munich on matchday three?

Bayern have already sealed their place in the Club World Cup knockout stage, having recorded consecutive victories against Auckland City FC and Boca Juniors.

Vincent Kompany's side know they simply have to avoid defeat to advance to the last 16 as group winners.

As for Benfica, they are sitting in second place with four points to their name, leaving them three points clear of Boca Juniors ahead of the final matchday.

Bruno Lage's charges will advance to the last 16 with a draw, while a defeat will be enough if Boca fail to beat Auckland, or if the Argentinian side wins but fail to overturn the goal difference deficit between the two sides.

While their focus will be on progressing, Benfica will be aware that a win would see them win the group ahead of Bayern.