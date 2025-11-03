[monks data]
PSG logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Bayern logo

PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
BayernBayern Munich

Team News: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Team News: PSG vs. Bayern Munich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich's perfect records in the Champions League will be under threat when they clash in France at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG come into their home clash against the Bavarians in first place with nine points and with a goal difference of 10, exactly the same as second-placed Bayern, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN vs. BAYERN MUNICH

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Out: Ilya Zabarnyi (suspended), Desire Doue (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Alphonso Davies (ACL), Hiroki Ito (foot), Jamal Musiala (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

ID:584985:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1987:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alphonso Davies Desire Doue Hiroki Ito Jamal Musiala Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!