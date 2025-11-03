Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich's perfect records in the Champions League will be under threat when they clash in France at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.
PSG come into their home clash against the Bavarians in first place with nine points and with a goal difference of 10, exactly the same as second-placed Bayern, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN vs. BAYERN MUNICH
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Out: Ilya Zabarnyi (suspended), Desire Doue (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola
BAYERN MUNICH
Out: Alphonso Davies (ACL), Hiroki Ito (foot), Jamal Musiala (leg)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson
