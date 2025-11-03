Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich's perfect records in the Champions League will be under threat when they clash in France at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG come into their home clash against the Bavarians in first place with nine points and with a goal difference of 10, exactly the same as second-placed Bayern, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Out: Ilya Zabarnyi (suspended), Desire Doue (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Alphonso Davies (ACL), Hiroki Ito (foot), Jamal Musiala (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

