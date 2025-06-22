Barcelona sporting director Deco remains coy when asked whether Marc-Andre ter Stegen could leave Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona sporting director Deco remained coy when asked whether Marc-Andre ter Stegen could leave Camp Nou this summer following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The La Liga champions recently signed Garcia after activating the €25m (£21m) release clause in his Espanyol contract.

There have been suggestions that Garcia will be the number one at the club, with Ter Stegen being linked with an exit.

Galatasaray are believed to be keen to sign the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, who missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury, being restricted to just nine appearances.

Ter Stegen has a contract at Barcelona until June 2028, and he has been with the club since 2014, making 422 appearances, but his time with the Catalan giants could be coming to an end.

Deco addresses Ter Stegen future after Garcia arrival

Deco refused to say that Ter Stegen would leave when questioned on the German, with the Portuguese speaking of the long-term planning of the club.

However, there is thought to be a serious possibility that Ter Stegen will move on.

“I don’t have to talk to him,” Deco told La Vanguardia. “My job is to build the best possible team for the coach. From there, it’s the coach’s call. There’s no clause in any contract that guarantees playing time.

"We had to think about the present and the future. Joan is a young, top-level goalkeeper. He may play now, or maybe not for another year or two, but everyone starts from zero. Nobody has an advantage.

"The goal was not a priority. But the market gave us a chance, and if we waited, the cost could have been higher or the player could’ve gone elsewhere. We had to act.

"You must forecast your squad when players are 32 or 33. We followed the same idea. If a footballer really wants to leave, it’s hard to stop them. But that’s not the case right now. I respect Marc, but Joan’s arrival is part of our future planning,”

Szczesny to sign new Barcelona contract

Deco also revealed that Wojciech Szczesny will be signing a new contract at Camp Nou.

"Wojciech Szczesny will sign new deal to stay with us next season," said the club's sporting director.

The experienced goalkeeper kept 14 clean sheets in 30 appearances last term following his arrival towards the end of 2024.

Szczesny could be number two to Garcia next season, with a switch to Turkey thought to be the most likely move for Ter Stegen, although there is also believed to be interest from the Saudi Pro League.