Marcus Rashford: Barcelona transfer stance disclosed as forward discusses future before El Clasico

By
To stay or depart: Rashford's Barcelona 'stance' revealed before Clasico
Marcus Rashford comments on his future at Barcelona after a stellar start with four goals in the Champions League.


Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford has expressed his thoughts on the possibility of staying at the Blaugrana beyond his one-year loan.

The England international transferred to the Blaugrana this summer from Manchester United, after spending the second half of the 2024-25 season at Aston Villa.

Barca reportedly have the option to make the deal permanent for €35m (£30.3m), and the 27-year-old’s encouraging start with the Spanish giants is not harming his chances.

Rashford has scored two braces in the Champions League, bringing his tally to four goals in three matchdays, with one assist giving him a total of five continental contributions.

Including his one goal and three La Liga assists, the forward has now contributed nine goals or assists so far for Hansi Flick’s team.

This has bolstered his prospects of securing a permanent move next summer, and the forward has now indicated where his heart lies.

Marcus Rashford to Barcelona: Forward reveals stance concerning permanent move

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Barcelona on September 18, 2025

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Rashford told ESPN when asked about wanting to stay. "I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour.”

The forward then revealed that talks had previously taken place with Barcelona, but the move never materialised.

"I just believe that things happen when they're supposed to happen,” Rashford said. "It's not the first time I spoke with Barcelona about potentially coming here, but for whatever reason it didn't happen in the past and now is my opportunity to make it happen.”

Having started strongly in Catalonia, Rashford next turns his attention to El Clasico, where he would experience arguably the most intense rivalry in the sport.

Marcus Rashford: Will Flick start Barcelona loanee in the Clasico?

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford on October 21, 2025

Given Robert Lewandowski's injury and doubts about Raphinha, Hansi Flick is almost sure to include loanee Rashford in his starting XI for the Clasico. 

The Englishman’s pace and directness offer a crucial threat against Real Madrid's defensive line, which has recently looked somewhat vulnerable. 

With Barcelona's other attacking options currently limited, Rashford's place upfront alongside Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez appears to be secured. 

Thus, the on-loan Englishman is expected to lead the attack at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the biggest fixture of the season.

Written by
Anthony Brown

