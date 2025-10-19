[monks data]
Barcelona logo
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 21, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Olympiacos

Barcelona
vs.
OlympiacosOlympiacos

Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Olympiacos: Latest on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres

By
Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Olympiacos.

Barcelona will be looking to claim a second successive victory when they play host to Greek giants Olympiacos in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

After losing consecutive games, Hansi Flick's side returned to winning ways in Saturday's Catalan derby against Girona, which saw Ronald Araujo net a stoppage-time winner in a dramatic 2-1 victory.

In regard to their Champions League campaign, the Blaugrana are sitting in 16th spot in the league phase after beating Newcastle United and losing to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening two games. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Olympiacos, who have taken just one point from their first two league phase matches. 


Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Barcelona on September 21, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Olympiacos)

Ferran withdrew from the Spain squad following the win over Georgia due to a hamstring issue. The forward subsequently sat out Saturday's victory against Girona, but there is hope that he could return for Tuesday's Champions League fixture.


Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona during his side's match against Sevilla, on October 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Lewandowski is expected to be out of action for around a month after she sustained a hamstring injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying clash against Lithuania. 


Raphinha

Barcelona's Raphinha on September 18, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 21 (vs. Olympiacos)

Raphinha is making slow progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and remains a doubt for the midweek fixture. Barcelona will want to avoid taking risks with his fitness, as the Brazilian battles to make himself available for Saturday's Clasico. 


Dani Olmo

Barcelona's Dani Olmo on September 25, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Elche)

Olmo picked up a calf injury while on international duty with Spain. After being ruled out for two to three weeks, the attacker will be hoping to return to fitness at the start of November. 


Joan Garcia

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia on September 14, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Garcia has missed the last four competitive matches after undergoing a knee operation. The summer signing remains unavailable for selection and is unlikely to return before November. 


Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on September 19, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Ter Stegen is continuing his rehabilitation from back surgery, with recent speculation suggesting that he could return to fitness in December or January. 


Gavi

Barcelona midfielder Gavi on August 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi is not expected to return until 2026 after he sustained a knee injury in training in August. The midfielder required surgery and is now undergoing a period of recovery, which could last around five months. 


BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the Champions League encounter.

Ben Sully
Ben Sully
