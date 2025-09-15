Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez reaffirms his commitment to the Catalan giants after his excellent performance in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Valencia.

The Spain international was given the nod in the number 10 spot against Valencia, and he starred for the La Liga champions, coming up with two goals to heavily contribute to their success.

According to Sofascore, Fermin had 76 touches, completed 89% of his passes, two of which were key passes, while he created two big chances and managed four shots on target.

The 22-year-old also made two tackles to help his team out defensively, as he made the most of the opportunity to feature from the first whistle on Sunday night.

There was widespread speculation surrounding Fermin's future over the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both allegedly keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Fermin reaffirms commitment to Barcelona after Valencia clash

Manchester City are now being heavily linked with Fermin, with the Spaniard allegedly wanted by the Citizens as a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva, who could return to Portugal in 2026.

However, Fermin has insisted that he remains committed to the Catalan giants, with the attacker vowing to "fight" to stay at Camp Nou "for many years".

“It’s true that I’ve been calm. Not everything that’s been said is true, I don’t want to get into that. My intention has always been to be here for many years,” he told reporters.

“I never had any doubts. There was always speculation, but I’ve always wanted to be here, and I’ll fight to be here for many years."

When asked about Fermin's performance by Movistar+, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said: “Very good [Fermin], but not just his. The whole team enjoyed playing, and that’s what matters."

Could Fermin leave Barcelona in 2026?

Barcelona's delicate financial situation means that Fermin's future at the club is not certain, and a substantial offer for the Spaniard would have to be seriously considered by the decision-makers at Camp Nou.

It is believed that a bid in the region of €60m (£52m) would likely be accepted, and it would certainly not be a surprise to see Fermin make the move to a major English club in the summer of 2026.

For now, though, Fermin will be focused on keeping hold of a starting role in the Barcelona side, with his two-goal showing against Valencia likely meaning that he retains his spot for the Champions League game against Newcastle United on Thursday night.