Manchester City are reportedly planning to move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the January transfer window, with the Citizens determined to win the race for his signature.

Fermin's future was the subject of speculation over the summer, with Manchester United and Newcastle United both credited with an interest, while Chelsea are also thought to have made a move late in the transfer window.

There remains speculation surrounding the midfielder's future, with clubs from Saudi Arabia believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Camp Nou.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window does not close until September 23, giving clubs from the division plenty of time to boost their squad, and Fermin is thought to be a leading target for a number of teams.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is said to be determined to keep hold of Fermin, but an offer of want €60m (£52m) would likely be accepted due to the Catalan outfit's ongoing financial problems.

Man City 'eyeing January move' for Barcelona's Fermin

“In the end, my priority has always been to be at Barca," Fermin recently told Mundo Deportivo after the closing of the summer transfer window.

“I arrived at 12 years old, it was my dream to be here, to reach the first team. It's always flattering that there is interest from other clubs, but the truth is I always had the idea of staying at Barca and succeeding here."

According to Fichajes, Man City's 'main objective' for January is to sign Fermin as a replacement for Bernardo Silva, with the latter seemingly set for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo only has a contract with Man City until next summer, and there is believed to be a chance that the 31-year-old could leave in January, with a return to Portugal seemingly on the agenda.

Would Fermin be a good signing for Man City?

Fermin has scored 19 goals and registered 11 assists in 90 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including eight goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances during an impressive 2024-25 campaign.

The Spaniard is a high-quality player who is capable of operating in a number of different attacking positions, and he certainly has the skillset required to contribute in a Pep Guardiola team.

Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea could all battle Man City for his signature in 2026, but it would be a huge statement of intent from the Citizens if they could pull off a deal, as Fermin is capable of being a star in the top flight of English football.