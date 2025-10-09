Reports suggest that Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea could battle it out for one Barcelona midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly set to compete in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's team, at the top of the Premier League table, have benefitted from their squad depth at the start of the season, helping them overcome a tough fixture list and enter the October international break in a promising position.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side have endured a severe defensive crisis but managed to win their last two matches in all competitions, beating Benfica in the Champions League before defeating Liverpool in the Premier League last Saturday, moving them to seventh place after seven games.

Both London clubs are now said to be vying for a Barcelona star, as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Arsenal and Chelsea chasing Barcelona midfielder

According to Fichajes, a ‘bidding’ war for Marc Casado could develop during the winter transfer window as both Premier League giants compete for the 22-year-old.

Casado broke into the Blaugrana's first team in the 2024-25 season, having made his La Liga debut in the previous campaign.

The young midfielder has made 30 top-flight appearances for the defending Spanish champions, with another 18 in all competitions, bringing his total to 48 first-team involvements since his debut in the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal are reportedly considering the Barcelona player as an option to strengthen an already stacked midfield that includes Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Despite Moises Caicedo effectively continuing from where he left off last season, Chelsea might also consider a transfer for the Barca player as they are said to be seeking a different profile of midfielder in the market.

Romeo Lavia’s continued injury problems have restricted the talented Belgian to just 25 appearances over more than two years at Stamford Bridge, while Dario Essugo’s long-term thigh injury has left Maresca heavily reliant on Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for nearly every match this season.

What could Casado cost Chelsea and Arsenal?

Reports in Spain indicate that Barcelona may demand between €30m (£26m) and €35m (£30.4m) for Casado if both Premier League giants decide to pursue their reported interest.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Barca midfielder due to his skill in possession and tenacity without the ball, which sees him regularly win tackles.

According to Fbref, the Spain international ranks in the 91st percentile for tackles attempted among midfielders in Europe's top leagues, and he sits in the 89th percentile for tackles plus interceptions.

Additionally valued for his versatility, Casado's abilities at right-back and central defence suggest he could fulfil multiple roles within Arteta and Maresca's tactical systems, both of whom value adaptable players.