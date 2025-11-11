Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly contemplating a major decision over his future amid uncertainty over his contract situation at Camp Nou.

The Poland international joined the Catalan giants for a reported €45m in July 2022 following a hugely successful and goal-laden eight-year spell at Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

At the ripe age of 37, Lewandowski is still regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe and has scored 108 goals in 159 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

After netting 42 goals in 52 games to help Barca win the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana last season, Lewandowski has since scored seven goals in nine top-flight appearances this term, with Hansi Flick’s team sitting second in the table and three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Lewandowski remains an important first-team player for Flick, but speculation over his future at Barcelona is rife as his current contract is due to expire in June 2026.

Lewandowski’s priorities become clear amid Barca uncertainty

Lewandowski recently revealed that he is "calm" and “not in a hurry” to make a decision over his future, as he is currently focused on representing Barcelona and Poland to the best of his ability.

Recent reports claim that Lewandowski is not prepared to consider an exit from Barcelona in the January transfer window, but his future at the club beyond next summer is thought to be uncertain.

According to journalist David Bernabeu of La Posesion podcast, via Sport, Barcelona are yet to make a decision over whether to extend Lewandowski’s contract, with both ‘football and financial’ factors being weighed up.

As thing stand, Lewandowski’s priority is to remain at Barca, even if his first-team minutes are reduced next season, as the striker and his family are said to feel at home in Catalonia.

However, Bernabeu claims that if Barcelona decide to part ways with Lewandowski and no external offer satisfy him, the Pole may consider retirement from football in what represents a fresh ‘twist’ in the saga over his future.

Retirement a ‘real possibility’ for Lewandowski if he leaves Barcelona

Taking into account ‘sporting and family terms’, hanging up his boots has become a ‘real possibility’ for Lewandowski, who 'isn't ruling out any options’ at present.

However, the prospect of moving to an ‘exotic league’, such as the Saudi Pro League, in exchange for a ‘colossal paycheck’ does not appeal to the striker.

Barcelona’s financial issues have been well-documented for some time and the club is understood to have acknowledged that freeing up Lewandowski’s contract would ‘open doors that are currently ajar’.

The Catalan giants are currently in no rush to make a final decision on the future of Lewandowski, who continues to battle with Ferran Torres for regular starts in Flick’s lineup.