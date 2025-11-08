Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski reportedly has a plan in place for how he wants to handle any interest in his signature during the winter transfer window.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has reportedly determined a stance regarding his future ahead of the winter transfer window.

Since his arrival in 2022, the Poland international has established himself as a club legend with 105 goals being scored from 158 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being at the back end of his career, the 37-year-old has helped Barcelona to two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey, but his veteran status means that the Catalan giants are inevitably starting to plan for the future.

Lewandowski currently has just under eight months remaining on his contract at Camp Nou, naturally leading to speculation regarding a move elsewhere.

At the same time, Barcelona officials will be contemplating how to make savings given their well-documented financial issues.

What is Lewandowski January stance?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski is not prepared to consider an exit from Barcelona at the midway point of the campaign.

The report says that Lewandowski's solitary focus is helping Barcelona try to win more silverware during the second half of 2025-26.

However, Romano adds that there are "high chances" of the veteran departing the Spanish outfit on a free transfer at the end of the season.

With Lewandowski only starting four of his 11 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League since the middle of August, all parties may ultimately deem that it is the best solution for all concerned.

That is despite Lewandowski having already expressed a desire to remain competing at the highest level for the foreseeable future.

Could anything change with Lewandowski and Barcelona?

A separate report indicated earlier this week that Lewandowski was prepared to take a pay cut in order to extend his Barcelona stay into a fifth year.

Although that would bring some level of benefit to Barcelona's financial situation, the club's hierarchy appear more likely to take the chance to substantially reduce their wage bill.

That would help their efforts to sign Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis. While the England international has largely played off the left, his versatility to feature down the middle brings value to Hansi Flick's squad.