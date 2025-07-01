Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Conor Gallagher in order to finance a swoop for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

The 25-year-old made the permanent switch from Chelsea to the Spanish giants during the summer transfer window of 2024.

Gallagher featured in 25 La Liga matches for Atletico Madrid across 2024-25, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been impressing in the colours of Barcelona, enough to attract interest from Saudi Arabia in the form of Al Ahli.

The Spaniard was part of La Roja's squad for the recent UEFA Nations League finals but did not manage to get any minutes against either France or Portugal.

Atletico to sell Gallagher, buy Lopez?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have finalised their transfer strategy ahead of the final months of the summer trading point.

The report claims that Diego Simeone's troops are willing to offload Champions League winner Gallagher before the start of the new term.

As well as the Englishman, it is understood that Atletico Madrid are also looking to wave goodbye to the services of fellow midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

Such departures would leave a hole in the engine room of the Spanish giants, one which they hope to fill with Barcelona's Lopez.

It is believed that Los Colchoneros are aiming to pocket at least £34m from any sale of England international Gallagher this summer.

Chelsea, Tottenham to swoop for Gallagher?

Actively seeking to offload the midfielder, Atletico Madrid have supposedly offered Gallagher to a number of Premier League clubs.

Less than 12 months after his departure from Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old could be moving back to Chelsea this summer.

There are also mutterings of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are commencing a new era in North London under the tutelage of Thomas Frank.