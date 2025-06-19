Saudi Switch: Al Ahli 'eyeing £51m bid' for Barcelona star

Al Ahli are allegedly giving serious consideration to making a move for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez during this summer's transfer window.

Al Ahli are reportedly giving serious consideration to making a move for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

The Spain international was a key contributor for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Fermin scored six times and registered five assists in 28 La Liga matches, while he netted once and provided four assists in the Champions League, as Hansi Flick's team reached the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2029, but he is not a certain starter in Flick's first XI despite his excellent form, which has led to speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United are believed to be among his admirers, but according to Fichajes, the strongest interest at this moment in time is arriving from the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ahli 'eyeing £51m deal' for Barcelona's Fermin

The report claims that Al Ahli are willing to make a £51m offer for Lopez, who could become one of the best-paid players in world football by making the move to the Saudi outfit.

Barcelona are not believed to be actively looking to sell Fermin, but due to their need to balance the books, such an offer would be seriously considered by the La Liga champions.

Fermin has been with Barcelona since 2016, progressing through the youth system at the club, before a successful loan spell with Linares Deportivo saw him score 12 times during the 2022-23 campaign.

The midfielder returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2023, and he ended the 2023-24 campaign with 42 first-team outings to his name, before featuring a further 46 times last term.

Should Barcelona let Fermin leave?

Barcelona continue to be heavily linked with a move for Nico Williams, and the arrival of the Athletic Bilbao forward would further boost Flick's options in the final third of the field.

Lamine Yamal is a certain starter, while the same can also be said for Raphinha due to his glorious form last season, meaning that Dani Olmo, Williams, Gavi and Fermin would be in a battle for the other attacking spot behind centre-forward Robert Lewandowski.

Fermin has proved himself to be a valuable option for Barcelona, but if an offer in excess of £50m does indeed arrive, then it must be carefully considered, as a sale of that magnitude would do a lot for the club's finances.